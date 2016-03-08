Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FREE EVENT:

The 2017 Green Country Home & Garden Show is going on this weekend-exhibitors, map & more!

    Posted: 10:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

    Man accused of killing pregnant wife with sword

    Sword
    Søren Niedziella / Flickr
    Sword

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Chelsea Todaro

    Palm Beach Post

    A man in Pennsylvania faces homicide charges after police said he admitted to killing his pregnant wife with a sword on Friday. 

    John Zeigler III, 35, called 911 to say he had killed his 25-year-old wife at his home and was with his 2-year-old son, Penn Live reports.

    >> Read more trending stories

    When police arrived Zeigler surrendered and officers located the wife’s body in the back of the house with the sword next to her. 

    Police told Penn Live that the unborn child died, but the 2-year-old son was not injured during the incident. 

    Zeigler remains at the county jail on charges of criminal homicide and criminal homicide of an unborn child. 

     
     

    Trending News

     
     