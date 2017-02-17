Man accused of killing mistress' son, confessing to co-workers

By Nicole Garr

WSBTV.com

Atlanta police are searching for a DeKalb County car salesman who confessed to killing his mistress’ son this week.

Calvin Sneed, 51, is now on APD’s Most Wanted List. Witnesses, including the victim’s family, said Sneed unloaded his revolver on 30-year-old Gregory Jones Jr. in the front yard of a Croft Place home Jones shared with his mother and grandmother.

The deadly shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday, following a confrontation between the two men outside. In an exclusive interview with Channel 2’s Nicole Carr, Jones’ mother said her son approached the couple, confronting Sneed about how he treated her.

“Calvin reached in his pocket and pulled the revolver out and repeatedly stood over my son and shot him,” said Antoinette Williams.

“He said, 'Grandmama, Grandmama.' He said, 'I’m dying.' He said, 'I’m dying. I’ve been shot,'” said Mary Andrews, Jones’ grandmother.

Andrews said her grandson was able to make it back into the house and identify the shooter.

“He said, 'I’ve been shot four times.' He said, 'Calvin just shot me,'” Andrews said. “I said, ‘Don’t say that you’re dying. Say that in the blood of Jesus that you will live.'”

Jones, a father of five, survived for 10 hours. He died at Grady Hospital early on Valentine’s Day morning.

That afternoon, Sneed’s co-workers at Superior Chevrolet in DeKalb County said he came in for a normal work day, but later confessed to killing his mistress’ son.

“And (he said) that he was cleaning his office out because he didn’t want police to come looking for him," said Lt. Charles Hampton, an investigator with APD’s homicide unit.

Co-workers told Carr that Sneed, a top salesman, called repeatedly that day from different phone numbers. He was trying to get his last paycheck.

By Wednesday, Atlanta police said they’d found Sneed’s red 2006 Kia Sonata. It was in the possession of a juvenile on Delmar Lane, but APD said it was unclear how the car turned up less than two miles from the shooting scene.

“We’re not sure if he sold his vehicle to someone,” Hampton said.

Atlanta police said Sneed lived in Lithia Springs, but has ties to Memphis. He’s 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous, they said.

Williams said Sneed had known the family for seven years, and he and his son had a prior, similar confrontation. Andrews said her grandson never had a good feeling about Sneed’s intentions with Williams.

“Calvin turn yourself in,” Williams said. “That’s your best bet is to turn yourself in.”

“I want you to know, give yourself up,” Andrews said. “Give yourself in and allow God to heal the hurt that’s in your heart.”

A GoFundMe page for Jones’s funeral arrangements is here.