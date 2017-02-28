Mako shark makes 5,000-mile trip to Florida in 150 days

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

A mako shark named Hypower has made an incredible journey of more than 5,000 miles in 150 days, according to scientists at Nova Southeastern University.

What was Hypower’s destination? South Florida.

Maybe he's just here for #springbreak? Hypower, a tagged male mako shark, has traveled over 5,000 miles in 150 days and... Posted by Nova Southeastern University on Thursday, February 23, 2017

This 6½-foot mako was tagged by Nova scientists in the fall as part of a Guy Harvey Research Institute project to study the patterns of the sharks

Hypower had been spending time up north between Rhode Island and areas off the Carolinas, but this week made a beeline toward Florida. Over the weekend, it pinged near Key West.

According to Nova scientists, this is the first time a tagged mako has made a journey straight to Florida. The species of shark can swim up to 60 mph.

