Updated: 2:56 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | Posted: 2:19 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Scott Andera
Palm Beach Post
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. —
A wedding in Florida described as beautiful went downhill quickly after the reception began, and now the maid of honor faces several charges.
Amanda Willis, 20, of Port Charlotte, Florida, began drinking alcohol at the reception and wound up almost backing over the best man with his own car, according to WBBH-TV.
Jennifer Butler, the new bride, told WBBH that Willis became obviously intoxicated within 20-30 minutes of the reception. One guest, Robert Templeton, said she drank nearly a whole bottle of Fireball whisky.
At one point, Willis asked people for their keys, then grabbed the best man's keys out of his pocket, according to Templeton. She got in the car, reversed and nearly ran over the best man.
"She just went up to the best man and grabbed his keys out of his pocket and jumped in his car," Templeton said.
Wedding guests managed to pull Willis out of the car.
Butler said Willis went back inside and "grabbed the big bottle of Captain Morgan and just guzzled it."
Later, according to Templeton, Willis became violent when she "came up and cracked (Templeton) upside the face."
Guests called the police, who responded at the scene.
Deputies said Willis said she was having an asthma attack, so they took her to a hospital, where they said Willis exposed herself, assaulted two medics and kicked over a bed pan.
"It was insane. Absolutely insane," Jena Templeton said.
Willis faces charges of larceny, battery, grand theft of a motor vehicle and violation of probation.
Templeton said Butler's decision to designate Willis as maid of honor was "a bad decision."
Read more at WBBH.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}