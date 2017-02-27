Magician found dead at Hollywood's Magic Castle

By Theresa Seiger

An employee found the body of a well-known illusionist on Friday night at Hollywood's Magic Castle, a club that bills itself as the "world's most famous private club for magicians and magic enthusiasts."

The body of magician Daryl Easton, 61, was found just before 7:30 p.m., KABC reported.

Magic Castle employees said in a statement that Easton performed at the club last week. He was described as "one of (the magic community's) most beloved and talented performers."

Los Angeles police ruled the death a suicide.

Easton had more than 40 years of experience under his belt "in both performing and selling the finest magic in the world," according to the Magic Castle. For seven years, he headlined a show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and had an "encyclopedic knowledge of magic," the club said in a statement.

"Daryl has performed literally thousands of shows for audiences as diverse as the Witch Doctors on the South Pacific island of Vanuatu, to the movers and shakers of the political world at the Presidential Ball in Washington, D.C.," according to the Magic Castle. "The (Academy of Magical Arts)'s deepest regrets and heartfelt sympathy go out to Daryl's family."

The Magic Castle opened in 1963 and serves as the clubhouse for the Academy of Magical Arts, an organization that "advances the art and develops new ways of stimulating interest in magic."

The club is exclusive and open only to members, invited guests, or guests accompanied by members.