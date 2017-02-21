Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer mourn after passing of niece

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Luke Bryan’s most loyal fans are sharing their sympathies with him, his wife Caroline and her family, as they learned that Caroline’s niece, Sadie Brett, has passed away.
Brett was the daughter of Caroline’s brother Bo and wife Ellen Boyer. She was born during the summer of 2016 with undisclosed cardiac health issues that landed her at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. The family was mostly quiet about Brett’s condition, although on occasion, Luke Bryan would share her progress with fans on his app.
Please flood the heavens with prayers. We will not give up on our tough, brave Brett.Posted by Ellen Boyer on Monday, February 20, 2017
2.20.17- Brett has declined overnight. Please- Please pray with us. Please pray for this infection to clear and for her liver to be able to work properly.Posted by Ellen Boyer on Monday, February 20, 2017
In December, Bryan shared that the little girl had undergone a procedure in which the blood was drained from her heart, but that as it was being reintroduced, it was functioning strong. He also said that at one time, the infant had been the sickest child in the pediatric cardiac ward, but she was growing stronger.
I don't even know where to begin in singing praises.. Guys.. Dr Mettler says our Brett's surgery went as well as he...Posted by Ellen Boyer on Tuesday, December 27, 2016
This tragic loss is the most recent for Luke and Caroline Bryan’s families who have faced more unimaginable challenges than you can imagine. Bryan’s family has already lost his older brother, Chris, along with his sister Kelly and her husband Ben. The popular country music couple opened up their home to Kelly and Ben’s children, even bringing the youngest, nephew Til, to Nashville to live with them.
Bo and Ellen live near Nashville and backstage at last year’s Vol Jam, Luke remarked that the families had spent a lot of time together at Vanderbilt as Brett was being treated.
">February 21, 2017
We thank all of you for your prayers. Love y'all.— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline)February 21, 2017
We thank all of you for your prayers. Love y'all.— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline)
