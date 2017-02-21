By Elyna Niles-Carnes

A South Florida teenager is finding a way to give back and honor officers who have died in the line of duty.

Megan O’Grady, 14, who started Blue Line Bears, on Monday morning presented a teddy bear that she made out of Lt. Debra Clayton’s uniform to the Orlando Police Department and Clayton’s son, Johnny Brinson.

Clayton was shot and killed last month in a Walmart parking lot in Orange County by Markeith Loyd, police said.

The bear includes pieces of Clayton’s uniform and even her badge number.

"I looked forward to this for a few months now," O'Grady said. "I wasn't sure Johnny wasn't going to be there, but when he was, it was definitely worth it. He was very welcoming, he was crying. It was worth every single second making the bear and delivering the bear."

“Out of all the gifts I got, this is one of the best that I have received. This is one of the best, because I always hugged her in her uniform, even before she went to work, while she was on duty, because we were that close, and talked every day and every hour. Seeing this patch, feeling it again, I thought I would never be able to feel it. It’s amazing. I’m very thankful for it, to Megan. It’s amazing, I love it, I really do,” Brinson said.

O'Grady also made a bear for fallen Orange County deputy Norm Lewis, who died in a motorcycle crash while responding to Clayton's shooting.



O’Grady posted on the Blue Line Bears website that she created the nonprofit organization to help the children of fallen law enforcement officers who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

“Blue Line Bears will not only provide a lasting keepsake to help keep the officer’s memory alive, but will also help their child to see that there are caring individuals who respect and appreciate men and women in uniform," the organization's website says.

"Children of officers killed in the line of duty are oftentimes young, perhaps too young to remember the parent who died. For those children, a bear from Blue Line Bears will provide a tangible reminder that their loved one will always be with them."



Blue Line Bears has a GoFundMe page to raise money for its organization.