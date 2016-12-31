Live updates on Trump's Florida New Year's Eve party

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:39 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 | Posted: 7:32 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
By Chelsea Todaro
Palm Beach Post
Update 10:25 p.m.: Jose Graterol Designs and Frost Florida provided the decorations and lighting for Trump’s New Year’s Eve Party. In the Mar-a-Lago dining room, white flowers drape from the ceiling and tables are covered with silk white table cloths, white rose bouquets,and candles.
NYE @ Mar-a-Lago with the President Elect. Also in tow are Sylvester Stallone and Fabio, yes Fabio. Frost providing the lighting, audio, video, and draping. Jose Graterol providing florals and decor. @josegrateroldesigns @therealdonaldtrump @newyearsevenyc @theslystallone #floridaevents #florida #events #entertainment #eventplanning #eventproduction #lighting #interiordesign #beautiful #love #miami #palmbeach #bocaraton #weddingseason #entertaining #photooftheday #follow4follow #amazing #nofilter #smile #friends #igdaily #followme #instagood
A photo posted by Frost Florida (@frostfl_events) on
#presidentelect @realdonaldtrump #maralago #nye2017 #newyeareve The President's dinner taxable @josegrateroldesigns #eventdesign #floraldesign @nuagedesignsinc #linens @frostfl_events @jbrookewatson
A photo posted by Jose Graterol Designs (@josegrateroldesigns) on
Fashion model and actor Fabio also made an appearance at the party, taking pictures with guests.
Ringing in the new year poppin bottles with models
A photo posted by Devin Marie (@dev__marie) on
Update 9:20 p.m.: Sylvester Stallone makes an appearance and takes pictures with a party guests at Mar-a-Lago.
The Expendables. New Years in Palm Beach . @officialslystallone #maralago #palmbeach #florida #newyears #nye #expendables
A photo posted by Jim Williams (@jimmywwilliams) on
A photo posted by Kevin Cirilli (@kevcirilli) on
Update 8:35 p.m.: Donald Trump and Melania have arrived to Mar-a-Lago and are headed into the ballroom for dinner.
">January 1, 2017
New Years Eve with Donald and Melania. On their way to the Grand Ballroom. pic.twitter.com/yx3niSOgoj— Shannon Donnelly (@pbdnsociety)pic.twitter.com/yx3niSOgoj— Shannon Donnelly (@pbdnsociety) January 1, 2017
New Years Eve with Donald and Melania. On their way to the Grand Ballroom.
Update 8:10 p.m.: Guests are now entering the Mar-a-Lago Club for dinner, with lavish decorations on the tables and walls.
An Instagram post shows the center of the dining room that is decorated with magnolia leaves surrounded with lit candles, and one of many beautiful chandeliers hanging above.
#happynewyear #newyear2017 #maralago @realdonaldtrump #palmbeach #entrywaydecor #magnolialeaves #greenery
A photo posted by Jose Graterol Designs (@josegrateroldesigns) on
23 for the night with my favorite twins #nye #goodbye2016
A photo posted by Lynn Aronberg (@lynnaronberg) on
Update 7:30 p.m.: Wondering what’s on the menu for Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve dinner?
A photo of a Mar-a-Lago menu from the Trump Transition Pool reveals that guests will be eating like royals with a three-course meal, dessert, and a breakfast buffet to celebrate the new year.
The first course will be “Mr. Trump’s” wedge salad, the second course a wild mushroom and Swiss chard ravioli, and the main course a sliced tenderloin and pan-seared sea bass.
For dessert, the club will serve baked Alaska and a creme anglaise. Later into the night, after midnight, a buffet will be available to guests who want to get an early start on breakfast.
Trump’s guests at his Christmas dinner also ate very well, with a similar three-course meal and a wall covered with desserts.
Original story: Donald Trump is holding an annual New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago Club tonight in Palm Beach -- a bash he’s been throwing for years drawing many celebrities.
The grand event starts at 7:30 p.m. with cocktails at the Mar-a-Lago’s patio, then dinner inside the club at 8:30 p.m. and dancing until 1 a.m.
Some guests have already arrived and posted to social media about the event, with one post showing a long red carpet running through the entrance of Mar-a-lago.
A photo posted by James Greene (@jegphoto) on
Kissing #2016 goodbye at #NewYearsEve with the #PEOTUS wearing #houseofcb #palmbeach
A photo posted by Sydney Sadick (@sydneysadick) on
#newyeareve celebration #palmbeach with #presidentelecttrump wearing #moniquelhuillier
A photo posted by Amy Kamin (@amykamin) on
E Vamos Para A Festa !!!! #reveillon2017 #maralago
A photo posted by Todeschini Gabriel (@aliimajzoub) on
According to the incoming White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, the event is “sold out.” Celebrities such as Sylvester Stallone are expected to arrive, with more than 800 people attending.
One of Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr., celebrated his birthday at the club earlier Saturday with his wife and children, posting an Instagram photo of a birthday cake on the beach.
On Saturday, Trump had the media in a frenzy when he did not disclose to the traveling press pool that he was playing a round of golf at his Jupiter golf course.
Every president and president-elect in recent times has traveled with a group of journalists when leaving the White House grounds. News organizations take turns serving in the small group, sharing the material collected in the pool with the larger press corps.
The president-elect safely returned to Mar-a-Lago around 3:10 p.m.
