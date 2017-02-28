Live updates: President Trump's speech before Congress

In this Feb. 24, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump's first address to Congress gives him a welcome opportunity to refocus his young administration on the core economic issues that helped him get elected — and, his allies hope, to move beyond the distractions and self-inflicted wounds that have roiled his White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trumpwill speak before a joint session of Congress Tuesday, where he is expected to lay out his vision for the coming four years.

In an interview broadcast Tuesday, Trump said he will “speak from the heart” during the speech, talking about immigration, the military, the economy and his proposed budget. The White House said the president has been gathering ideas for his speech from “listening sessions” he's been holding with various business leaders and other groups, the Associated Press reported.

Democrats, many of whom boycotted the president’s inauguration, are planning to attend Tuesday night, and some have invited undocumented immigrants to be their guests for the speech.

Family members of people killed by undocumented aliens will be the guests of the president, and will sit with first lady Melania Trump during the speech.

