Live updates: President Trump's speech before Congress

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 7:39 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
President Donald Trumpwill speak before a joint session of Congress Tuesday, where he is expected to lay out his vision for the coming four years.
In an interview broadcast Tuesday, Trump said he will “speak from the heart” during the speech, talking about immigration, the military, the economy and his proposed budget. The White House said the president has been gathering ideas for his speech from “listening sessions” he's been holding with various business leaders and other groups, the Associated Press reported.
Democrats, many of whom boycotted the president’s inauguration, are planning to attend Tuesday night, and some have invited undocumented immigrants to be their guests for the speech.
Family members of people killed by undocumented aliens will be the guests of the president, and will sit with first lady Melania Trump during the speech.
Check back here at 8:30 p.m. ET for live coverage of President Trump’s first speech before congress.
Live updates
