Updated: 3:17 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 3:17 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. —
A mother is looking for a stuffed animal toy that went missing at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after a shooting at the airport Friday.
Multiple people were killed Friday when accused shooter Esteban Ruiz Santiago opened fire in baggage claim. He was taken into custody by the Broward County Sheriff's Department without incident that same day.
The little girl's mother, who goes by @klariviere3 on Twitter, took to social media to ask for help.
According to her tweet, the stuffed toy bear, Rufus, went missing from Terminal 2 at gate D8. The tan bear appears to have on a red onesie with a hoodie.
">January 9, 2017
@browardsheriff Looking for Rufus from Terminal2 D8. Crying daughter cannot sleep. #FLLshooting help! pic.twitter.com/fMoVPwiFq5— Lariviere (@klariviere3)@browardsheriff Looking for Rufus from Terminal2 D8. Crying daughter cannot sleep. #FLLshooting help! pic.twitter.com/fMoVPwiFq5— Lariviere (@klariviere3) January 9, 2017
The Broward County Sheriff's Office elevated the tweet by quoting it Monday.
"Has anyone seen #Rufus? Help @klariviere3 find her daughter's stuffed animal that was lost in the #FLLshooting," it tweeted Monday afternoon.
">January 9, 2017
Has anyone seen #Rufus? Help @klariviere3 find her daughter's stuffed animal that was lost in the #FLLshooting. https://t.co/oT0ykVKqiU— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff)#Rufus? Help @klariviere3 find her daughter's stuffed animal that was lost in the #FLLshooting. https://t.co/oT0ykVKqiU— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 9, 2017
Has anyone seen
According to a news release from the airport, over 23,000 items have been collected and are in the process of being identified. Those inquiring about items left at the airport may contact the Broward County Call Center at 866-435-9355.
