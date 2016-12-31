Listen to Emma Watson sing as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 | Posted: 6:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
By Carlin Becker
The official Instagram account for the upcoming live-action "Beauty and the Beast" film shared a snippet of Emma Watson, who plays Belle, singing “Something There" – and fans are loving it.
“Here’s your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson singing ‘Something There’ from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest,” the caption reads.
Here's your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson singing 'Something There' from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest
A video posted by Beauty and The Beast (@beautyandthebeast) on
“I’m crying! This is beautiful and I’m so excited!” one user commented.
>> Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' official trailer drops
Another wrote, “Amazing! She sounds great!”
Take a listen and decide for yourself. You can catch the “Harry Potter” star as one of everyone’s favorite Disney princesses when the movie hits theaters on March 17.
