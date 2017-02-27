Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 8:23 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 | Posted: 8:17 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

Lightning strikes Seattle's Space Needle

Space Needle
DEA / G. SIOEN
(2015 File Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By KIRO7.com

SEATTLE —

A lightning bolt struck the Space Needle Monday afternoon, and the rare event was caught on video.

Seattle was hit with hail, snow and thunder throughout the afternoon.

Just after 3:45 p.m., the Space Needle tweeted a video of the strike.

">February 27, 2017

Officials at the Space Needle said lightning strikes happen a few times a year. 

 
 

Trending News

 
 