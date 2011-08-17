Follow us on

Lifeguard bit by shark off Florida coast

By Olivia Hitchcock

Palm Beach Post

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. —

A lifeguard was bit by a shark Friday morning at Jensen Beach in Florida, Martin County officials said.

The Martin County Ocean Rescue lifeguard was paddling when the shark — it is unclear what kind — bit his hand. The lifeguard sustained minor injuries from the bite, officials said.

Swimming is prohibited at the public beach at Jensen Beach until further notice.

 
 

