Updated: 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Leslie Jones on Milo Yiannopoulos: 'I was done the day I blocked him'

Leslie Jones
Jordan Strauss
FILE - In this July 9, 2016 file photo, actress Leslie Jones arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ghostbusters." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart amid controversy over pedophilia comments
Milo Yiannopoulos book deal canceled following remarks on pedophilia

By Zuri Davis

If there’s anyone who truly doesn’t care for Milo Yiannopoulos, it’s comedian Leslie Jones.

The self-described right-wing provocateur and his supporters targeted the comedian on Twitter last year, leading to the suspension of Yiannopoulos’ account.

>> Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart amid controversy over pedophilia comments

Over the weekend, a questionable video surfaced of Yiannopoulos seemingly excusing pedophilia. 

The viral video quickly sparked outrage as Yiannopoulos had initially been invited the keynote the American Conservative Union’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

>> Milo Yiannopoulos book deal canceled following remarks on pedophilia 

Without mentioning him by name, Jones tweeted Monday: "You guys are giving him (too) much energy. I was done the day I blocked him & got his (expletive) banned. Been done and moved on. He has no space here!"

Following vocal outrage over the video, ACU chairman Matt Schlapp announced on Monday that the offer to keynote CPAC was officially rescinded:

">February 20, 2017

Later Monday, publisher Simon & Schuster canceled Yiannopoulos' book deal.

On Tuesday, Yiannopoulos resigned from his post as senior editor of Breitbart.

">February 21, 2017

 
 

