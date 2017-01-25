'Lesbianism' listed as problem in NC woman's medical history

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | Posted: 8:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By WSOCTV.com
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. —
A North Carolina woman was shocked by a discovery she made on her medical history.
Kristina Rodriguez said that after she had blood work done by her medical service provider, Lake Park Family Practice of Carolinas Healthcare System, she saw "lesbianism" listed under medical problems on her medical history record.
"This listed as a medical problem could really set someone back, could mess with their self-esteem and could make them think something is wrong with them," Rodriguez told WSOC-TV.
Rodriguez said her doctor and a director of Carolinas Healthcare System contacted her after she complained.
She said they told her lesbianism was listed as a medical problem to protect her from being offended.
"It's 2017. It's very normal for people to have a same-sex partner," she said.
Rodriguez said she has been using the health care provider since she was 10 years old and has never had problems in the past.
Rodriguez doesn't want anyone to see a similar note and feel they're being unfairly judged.
She said her doctor offered to remove the word as a medical problem and place her sexual orientation in the note section.
Rodriguez said she doesn't think sexuality should matter, but if it has to be listed, it shouldn't be listed as a medical problem.
"Maybe I can call out of work for my medical condition. I'm not sure," she said.
Carolinas Healthcare System released this statement:
Carolinas HealthCare System has been made aware of a patient complaint regarding information contained in a medical record.
This is not an appropriate clinical diagnosis, and we are actively investigating how this information was included. Carolinas HealthCare System strongly supports diversity and inclusion in all its interactions with patients, the public and our teammates, including creating an affirming environment for LGBT patients and their families.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}