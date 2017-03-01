Updated: 2:39 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | Posted: 2:39 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Lego fans, we have liftoff.
The Denmark-based toy maker announced Tuesday that it will release a fan-designed Women of NASA set featuring minifigures of mathematician Katherine Johnson – whose story was told in the Academy Award-nominated film "Hidden Figures" – and four other trailblazers.
">February 28, 2017
Everything is AWESOME! @LegoNASAWomen has been approved by #LEGO and will soon be available in stores!!! https://t.co/jCqq6ce9FMpic.twitter.com/Yj2ZOOiS1h— Lego NASA Women (@LegoNASAWomen)@LegoNASAWomen has been approved by #LEGO and will soon be available in stores!!! https://t.co/jCqq6ce9FMpic.twitter.com/Yj2ZOOiS1h— Lego NASA Women (@LegoNASAWomen) February 28, 2017
Everything is AWESOME!
Science editor and writer Maia Weinstock submitted the set to the Lego Ideas competition "to celebrate accomplished women in the STEM professions," a Lego Ideas spokeswoman said in a video.
"We're really excited to be able to introduce Maia's Women of NASA set for its inspirational value as well as build-and-play experience," the spokeswoman said.
According to its project description page, the set also features minifigures of Sally Ride, America's first woman in space; Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space; computer scientist Margaret Hamilton; and astronomer Nancy Grace Roman.
Lego said it is still working on the set's design and will have more details about pricing and availability later this year or early next year.
