News-Talk 740 KRMG
Updated: 10:32 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 | Posted: 5:56 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

Lady Gaga announces world tour after Super Bowl 2017 performance

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Melissa Ruggieri

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

HOUSTON —

As sort of expected, Lady Gaga used her dynamic Super Bowl halftime performance as a prequel to a world tour announcement.

At about 12:30 a.m. EST Monday, she posted the following on her Facebook page.


Posted by Lady Gaga on Sunday, February 5, 2017

Tour dates were announced Monday. 

The Joanne World Tour will kick off in Vancouver on Aug. 1 and will hit 48 cities, ending Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City. 

Here is the complete tour schedule:

Date:City:Venue:On sale:
1-Aug-17Vancouver, BCRogers ArenaMon. Feb. 13
3-Aug-17Edmonton, ABRogers PlaceMon. Feb. 13
5-Aug-17Tacoma, WATacoma DomeMon. Feb. 13
8-Aug-17Los Angeles, CAThe ForumMon. Feb. 13
11-Aug-17Las Vegas, NVT-Mobile ArenaMon. Feb. 13
13-Aug-17San Francisco, CAAT&T Park (Stadium)Mon. Feb. 13
15-Aug-17Sacramento, CAGolden 1 CenterMon. Feb. 13
19-Aug-17Omaha, NBCenturyLink CenterMon. Feb. 13
21-Aug-17St. Paul, MNXcel Energy CenterMon. Feb. 13
23-Aug-17Cleveland, OHQuicken Loans ArenaMon. Feb. 13
25-Aug-17Chicago, ILWrigley Field (Stadium)Mon. Feb. 13
28-Aug-17New York City, NYCiti Field (Stadium)Mon. Feb. 13
1-Sep-17Boston, MAFenway Park (Stadium)Mon. Feb. 13
4-Sep-17Montreal, QCBell CentreMon. Feb. 13
6-Sep-17Toronto, ONAir Canada CentreMon. Feb. 13
10-Sep-17Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo CenterMon. Feb. 13
    
15-Sep-17Rio De Janeiro, BRRock In Rio FestivalThu. Apr. 6
    
22-Sep-17Barcelona, ESPalau Sent JordiFri. Feb. 10
24-Sep-17Zurich, CHHallenstadionFri. Feb. 10
26-Sep-17Milan, ITMediolanum ForumFri. Feb. 10
29-Sep-17Hamburg, DEBarclaycard ArenaFri. Feb. 10
1-Oct-17Antwerp, BESportpaleisMon. Feb. 13
3-Oct-17Amsterdam, NLZiggo DomeMon. Feb. 13
6-Oct-17Paris, FRAccorHotels ArenaFri. Feb. 10
9-Oct-17London, UKO2 ArenaFri. Feb. 10
15-Oct-17Birmingham, UKBarclaycard ArenaFri. Feb. 10
17-Oct-17Manchester, UKManchester ArenaFri. Feb. 10
21-Oct-17Copenhagen, DKRoyal ArenaMon. Feb. 13
23-Oct-17Stockholm, SEEricsson GlobeMon. Feb. 13
26-Oct-17Berlin, DEMercedes-Benz ArenaFri. Feb. 10
28-Oct-17Koln, DELanxess ArenaFri. Feb. 10
    
5-Nov-17Indianapolis, INBankers Life FieldhouseMon. Feb. 20
7-Nov-17Detroit, MILittle Caesars ArenaMon. Feb. 20
10-Nov-17Uncasville, CTMohegan SunMon. Feb. 20
13-Nov-17Louisville, KYKFC Yum! CenterMon. Feb. 20
15-Nov-17Kansas City, MOSprint CenterMon. Feb. 20
16-Nov-17St. Louis, MOScottrade CenterMon. Feb. 20
19-Nov-17Washington, DCVerizon CenterMon. Feb. 20
20-Nov-17Pittsburgh, PAPPG Paints ArenaMon. Feb. 20
28-Nov-17Atlanta, GAPhilips ArenaMon. Feb. 20
30-Nov-17Miami, FLAmerican Airlines ArenaMon. Feb. 20
1-Dec-17Tampa, FLAmalie ArenaMon. Feb. 20
3-Dec-17Houston, TXToyota CenterMon. Feb. 20
5-Dec-17Austin, TXFrank Erwin CenterMon. Feb. 20
8-Dec-17Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines CenterMon. Feb. 20
9-Dec-17Oklahoma City, OKChesapeake Energy ArenaMon. Feb. 20
12-Dec-17Denver, COPepsi CenterMon. Feb. 20
14-Dec-17Salt Lake City, UTVivint Smart Home ArenaMon. Feb. 20

 
 

