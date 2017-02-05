Lady Gaga announces world tour after Super Bowl 2017 performance

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Melissa Ruggieri

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

As sort of expected, Lady Gaga used her dynamic Super Bowl halftime performance as a prequel to a world tour announcement.

At about 12:30 a.m. EST Monday, she posted the following on her Facebook page.



Tour dates were announced Monday.

The Joanne World Tour will kick off in Vancouver on Aug. 1 and will hit 48 cities, ending Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City.

Here is the complete tour schedule: