Lady Gaga announces world tour after Super Bowl 2017 performance

Updated: 10:32 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 | Posted: 5:56 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
By Melissa Ruggieri
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
HOUSTON —
As sort of expected, Lady Gaga used her dynamic Super Bowl halftime performance as a prequel to a world tour announcement.
At about 12:30 a.m. EST Monday, she posted the following on her Facebook page.
Posted by Lady Gaga on Sunday, February 5, 2017
Tour dates were announced Monday.
The Joanne World Tour will kick off in Vancouver on Aug. 1 and will hit 48 cities, ending Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City.
Here is the complete tour schedule:
|Date:
|City:
|Venue:
|On sale:
|1-Aug-17
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Mon. Feb. 13
|3-Aug-17
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|Mon. Feb. 13
|5-Aug-17
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Mon. Feb. 13
|8-Aug-17
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|Mon. Feb. 13
|11-Aug-17
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|Mon. Feb. 13
|13-Aug-17
|San Francisco, CA
|AT&T Park (Stadium)
|Mon. Feb. 13
|15-Aug-17
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Mon. Feb. 13
|19-Aug-17
|Omaha, NB
|CenturyLink Center
|Mon. Feb. 13
|21-Aug-17
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Mon. Feb. 13
|23-Aug-17
|Cleveland, OH
|Quicken Loans Arena
|Mon. Feb. 13
|25-Aug-17
|Chicago, IL
|Wrigley Field (Stadium)
|Mon. Feb. 13
|28-Aug-17
|New York City, NY
|Citi Field (Stadium)
|Mon. Feb. 13
|1-Sep-17
|Boston, MA
|Fenway Park (Stadium)
|Mon. Feb. 13
|4-Sep-17
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Mon. Feb. 13
|6-Sep-17
|Toronto, ON
|Air Canada Centre
|Mon. Feb. 13
|10-Sep-17
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Mon. Feb. 13
|15-Sep-17
|Rio De Janeiro, BR
|Rock In Rio Festival
|Thu. Apr. 6
|22-Sep-17
|Barcelona, ES
|Palau Sent Jordi
|Fri. Feb. 10
|24-Sep-17
|Zurich, CH
|Hallenstadion
|Fri. Feb. 10
|26-Sep-17
|Milan, IT
|Mediolanum Forum
|Fri. Feb. 10
|29-Sep-17
|Hamburg, DE
|Barclaycard Arena
|Fri. Feb. 10
|1-Oct-17
|Antwerp, BE
|Sportpaleis
|Mon. Feb. 13
|3-Oct-17
|Amsterdam, NL
|Ziggo Dome
|Mon. Feb. 13
|6-Oct-17
|Paris, FR
|AccorHotels Arena
|Fri. Feb. 10
|9-Oct-17
|London, UK
|O2 Arena
|Fri. Feb. 10
|15-Oct-17
|Birmingham, UK
|Barclaycard Arena
|Fri. Feb. 10
|17-Oct-17
|Manchester, UK
|Manchester Arena
|Fri. Feb. 10
|21-Oct-17
|Copenhagen, DK
|Royal Arena
|Mon. Feb. 13
|23-Oct-17
|Stockholm, SE
|Ericsson Globe
|Mon. Feb. 13
|26-Oct-17
|Berlin, DE
|Mercedes-Benz Arena
|Fri. Feb. 10
|28-Oct-17
|Koln, DE
|Lanxess Arena
|Fri. Feb. 10
|5-Nov-17
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Mon. Feb. 20
|7-Nov-17
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Mon. Feb. 20
|10-Nov-17
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun
|Mon. Feb. 20
|13-Nov-17
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|15-Nov-17
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|16-Nov-17
|St. Louis, MO
|Scottrade Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|19-Nov-17
|Washington, DC
|Verizon Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|20-Nov-17
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Mon. Feb. 20
|28-Nov-17
|Atlanta, GA
|Philips Arena
|Mon. Feb. 20
|30-Nov-17
|Miami, FL
|American Airlines Arena
|Mon. Feb. 20
|1-Dec-17
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Mon. Feb. 20
|3-Dec-17
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|5-Dec-17
|Austin, TX
|Frank Erwin Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|8-Dec-17
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|9-Dec-17
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Mon. Feb. 20
|12-Dec-17
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|14-Dec-17
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Mon. Feb. 20
