LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Lady Gaga surprises fans while on the Bud Light x Lady Gaga Dive Bar Tour where the singer performed tracks off her album 'Joanne' on October 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light)

By Brianna Chambers

On Feb. 5, Lady Gaga will take the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Less than three weeks before the championship game, Pepsi, who is sponsoring the halftime show, released a teaser video of the pop superstar as she prepares for her performance.

In the behind the scenes video, Gaga can be seen at other appearances, and clips show dancers preparing choreography for the big event. "Bad Romance" is one song fans might expect from Gaga during the show, according to the video.

"This is, obviously, a humoungous platform. This is, probably, like, the greatest 12 minutes of our lives," said choreographer Richy Jackson, who has worked with Lady Gaga for at least 10 years. "We're just going to see a humble, appreciative yet showmanship side of Gaga. And we haven't seen her like this because we haven't been on a stage like this. It'll be a new face, a different kind of energy."

"It will be special because I've been planning this since I was 4," Gaga said in the preview. "So I know exactly what I'm going to do."

">January 18, 2017

Gaga, who recently performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, has teased photos of her Super Bowl preparations on Instagram and said that she and her dancers built a tent in her backyard with a dance floor to practice.

"The thing is, it's such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it," Gaga said in the Pepsi behind the scenes video. "It's been done so many times (that) I think the challenge is to look at it and say, you know, 'What can I do differently? How can I elevate certain little things here and there?"

Last year, Lady Gaga sang the national anthem before the start of the Super Bowl game. She released her fifth studio album, "Joanne," in October.