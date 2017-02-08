Follow us on

Updated: 2:09 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Lady Gaga responds to body shamers

Lady Gaga
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella

Courtesy of Rare.us

Lady Gaga isn't here for the haters.

Over the weekend, Gaga gave a high-energy halftime performance at Super Bowl 51, but some people were too focused on her body to enjoy the show.

 

 
 

