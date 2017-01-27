Kraft Heinz pushes for national holiday after Super Bowl

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:07 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 | Posted: 8:01 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Ryan DiPentima
Palm Beach Post Staff Writer
Kraft Heinz Co. is making a push to make the day after America’s biggest sports spectacle a national holiday.
According to Fox News, not only is the company giving their employees a day off on the Monday following the Super Bowl, but also it is petitioning for the entire country to give people the day off as well.
In an online petition, Heinz makes the case for “Smunday” by claiming that “statistics show over 16 million people call in sick or just don’t show up to work” on the day after the Super Bowl. The petition claims that if Heinz gets over 100,000 signatures, the idea will be sent to Congress. Over 30,000 people have already signed the week-old petition.
The New England Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5 in this year’s Super Bowl. The Patriots reached the Super Bowl by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, who play their homes games at Heinz Field, in the AFC Championship game.
