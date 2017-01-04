Kitten is latest NYPD officer on 'paw-trol'

By Jared Leone

Call it Brooklyn nine lives.

An NYPD precinct’s latest member of the force is Martin, a 6-month-old tabby-cat who was found abandoned at the station.

Officers at the the 60th Precinct in Brooklyn convinced their commanding officer to keep Martin as the station pet and morale booster, as long as he did not have to clean the litter box, according to the Brooklyn Paper.

“I told them, ‘I have two cats at home and two dogs, and I don’t have a problem with it, but we got to get a litter box and you have to clean out the litter box. I’ll even foot the expense, the food, the water, the treats — but I’m not cleaning out the litter box,’ ” Deputy Inspector William Taylor told Brooklyn Paper.

The cat was named for officer Martin DiCostanza, who lobbied to keep the feline, according to the New York Post.

Martin was microchipped, neutered and vaccinated. The station was also converted to accommodate the cat, including setting up baskets for napping, multiple food and water stations and plenty of toys.

Martin and Taylor have taken to one another. The cat keeps the commander’s chair warm until he arrives each day. Taylor has also purchased treats and high-end cat food, cementing the feline friendship.

“He’s definitely lifted spirits. There’s not one person here, cop or civilian, that doesn’t adore this cat,” Taylor told the Post. “He has the run of the precinct. He took control of the place right away.”