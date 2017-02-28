Follow us on

Updated: 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

#KinleyOnEllen: Twitter rallies behind girl, 6, after only one guest attends birthday party

Studio shot of birthday cake with lit candles
Jamie Grill / Getty Images
Studio shot of birthday cake with lit candles (stock photo)

Heartbroken mom urges parents to RSVP after nobody comes to son's birthday party

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. —

Six-year-old Kinley Montgomery’s birthday party did not turn out as planned, and it went viral.

When only one guest showed up to the princess-themed party, Kinley’s older sister, Kelsey Patton, took to Twitter.

>> See the tweet here

">February 25, 2017

This photo now has more than 1,200 replies, 12,000 retweets and 22,000 favorites. 

Kelsey, who lives in Champaign, Illinois, told Buzzfeed News that Kinley’s other friends had RSVPed, but didn’t show up that day. They tried to protect Kinley by telling her that her friends were sick. 

>> Read more trending news

According to Kelsey’s Twitter, people from across the world were wishing her sister a happy birthday and asking to send her cards. 

">February 25, 2017

Now, Twitter users are calling on Ellen DeGeneres to throw Kinley a party. So far DeGeneres hasn’t responded, but Twitter isn’t giving up yet. They started #KinleyOnEllen.

">February 27, 2017

Read more at Buzzfeed News.

 
 

