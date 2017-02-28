Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
Palm Beach Post
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. —
Six-year-old Kinley Montgomery’s birthday party did not turn out as planned, and it went viral.
When only one guest showed up to the princess-themed party, Kinley’s older sister, Kelsey Patton, took to Twitter.
">February 25, 2017
my little sisters birthday party is today & only one girl showed up pic.twitter.com/rkkVukztFv— kelsey (@dirtyjauregui) February 25, 2017
my little sisters birthday party is today & only one girl showed up ☹️
This photo now has more than 1,200 replies, 12,000 retweets and 22,000 favorites.
Kelsey, who lives in Champaign, Illinois, told Buzzfeed News that Kinley’s other friends had RSVPed, but didn’t show up that day. They tried to protect Kinley by telling her that her friends were sick.
According to Kelsey’s Twitter, people from across the world were wishing her sister a happy birthday and asking to send her cards.
">February 25, 2017
God that's so sad and she's so young Wish her a happy birthday from Italy and from the whole Twitterverse. https://t.co/0aJOYjrnMN— Marco (@marcotweets) February 25, 2017
God that's so sad and she's so young 😭 Wish her a happy birthday from Italy and from the whole Twitterverse.
Now, Twitter users are calling on Ellen DeGeneres to throw Kinley a party. So far DeGeneres hasn’t responded, but Twitter isn’t giving up yet. They started #KinleyOnEllen.
@TheEllenShow do yo thang and give this little girl the BEST DISNEY BIRTHDAY PARTY EVER #KinleyonEllen https://t.co/vb7dxnLC1z
">February 27, 2017
@TheEllenShow do yo thang and give this little girl the BEST DISNEY BIRTHDAY PARTY EVER #KinleyonEllen https://t.co/vb7dxnLC1z— Jelayna 🌹 (@jelaynanoelle) February 27, 2017
@TheEllenShow do yo thang and give this little girl the BEST DISNEY BIRTHDAY PARTY EVER #KinleyonEllen https://t.co/vb7dxnLC1z— Jelayna (@jelaynanoelle)
Read more at Buzzfeed News.
