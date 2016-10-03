Kim Kardashian West testifies in Paris robbery case

By Patrick McMahon

Kim Kardashian West reportedly met with a French judge and prosecutors Wednesday in New York to give testimony in a Paris robbery case.

People reported that Kardashian West offered testimony to identify the thieves who broke into her hotel room in the October incident. French authorities arrested 17 people and charged 10 last month in the multimillion-dollar jewelry heist.

The French justice system does not require victims to testify in the country. It also does not permit cross-examination. In this arrangement, a judge and prosecutors' team will secure Kardashian West's testimony and go to court without her.

It is unclear whether Kardashian West will return to Paris to attend the trial.