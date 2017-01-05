Follow us on

Posted: 8:24 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Kid wants to be like his hero, gets 'weatherman suit' for Christmas

Woods McFarland
Kiri Stanford McFarland/Facebook
Woods McFarland wanted a weatherman suit for Christmas. Little did he know, he'd be able to meet his hero.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MOBILE, Ala. —

Most kids want to be Batman, a Jedi or a princess when they're 3 years old, but Woods McFarland has his sights set on a different type of hero.

In his eyes, Jason Smith, the chief meteorologist at WALA in Mobile, Alabama, is the guy to be.

And he wanted to be just like Smith. 

For Christmas, his parents gave Woods a white shirt, black suit and red tie, just like Smith's. 

He quickly donned his super suit and, with his weather clicker in hand, told his dad his expert forecast.

Watch out Jason Smith....#BestGiftEver #4amForcast #MamaNeedsANap


Jukin Media Verified (Original)* For licensing / permission to use: Contact - licensing(at)jukinmediadotcom

Posted by Kiri Stanford McFarland on Sunday, December 25, 2016

Woods was so excited, WALA reported that he didn't take off the suit for two days, even sleeping in it.

But that wasn't the end of the surprises.

Woods, his mom Kiri and his sister went to the WALA studios to meet Smith and be a guest on the 4 p.m. newscast last week.

Posted by Kiri Stanford McFarland on Wednesday, December 28, 2016

When Woods met Smith, the real weatherman was wearing the identical outfit as his biggest fan.

FOX10 News | WALA

But the excitement of the day had Kiri a little nervous for her son's television debut. 

"A little nervous because we never know what this one will say. He's a loose cannon," Kiri said. 

 
 

