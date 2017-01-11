Keurig product for beer is brewing

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:23 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Want a beer but the stores are closed? If Keurig and the maker of Budweiser are successful, access to a cold brew at any hour might become a reality soon.
Keurig Green Mountain, the Vermont-based maker of single-serve coffee machines, and Anheuser-Busch InBev are combining to create an "in-home alcohol drink system," USA Today reported.
The project is based on the technology used for Keurig KOLD, which served cold sodas; and the brewing and packaging abilities of AB InBev. The project will include beer, spirits, cocktails and mixers and will target the North American audience, USA Today reported.
"We're thrilled to be moving forward with this joint venture and look forward to working closely with the Keurig Green Mountain team to explore the possibilities of what we can achieve together," Nathaniel Davis, the CEO of the joint venture, told USA Today.
Neither company would provide details about when the product would be ready.
