Kellyanne Conway speaks out about Oval Office couch controversy

Updated: 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | Posted: 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Zuri Davis
Rare.us
WASHINGTON —
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, has been the face of a surprising Twitter debate over White House etiquette.
On Monday night, a photo was shared of the senior aide kneeling on an Oval Office sofa after taking a snapshot of Trump with the heads of dozens of historically black colleges.
">February 28, 2017
Oh my. pic.twitter.com/25NOvORSXt— David Corn (@DavidCornDC)pic.twitter.com/25NOvORSXt— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 28, 2017
Oh my.
After the image of Conway went viral on social media, she appeared on Fox Business’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight” to speak out.
">February 28, 2017
.@KellyannePolls on left-wing hypocrisy surrounding Oval Office pic: "It is venomous, it is vicious and it bothers my children." #Dobbs #MAGApic.twitter.com/rXmTor1gc2— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs)@KellyannePolls on left-wing hypocrisy surrounding Oval Office pic: “It is venomous, it is vicious & it bothers my children.” #Dobbs#MAGApic.twitter.com/rXmTor1gc2— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 28, 2017
.
“I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us,” Conway said. “I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that. I certainly meant no disrespect. I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.”
Conway agreed with Dobbs that the intent behind the sharing of the picture was malicious.
“This came from a journalist who is not happy that Donald Trump is president,” she said.
