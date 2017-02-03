President Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway looks on in the Hall of Heroes at the Department of Defense on January 27, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. Trump signed two orders calling for the 'great rebuilding' of the nation's military and the 'extreme vetting' of visa seekers from terror-plagued countries. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kellyanne Conway has many people scratching their heads over a comment she made during an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews.

She cited an event called the "Bowling Green massacre" as she defended a White House travel ban of people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Conway told Matthews that there were two Iraqi refugees who masterminded the "Bowling Green massacre."

Conway said many people don't know about it because it didn't get covered by the media.

But that's because it never happened.

There was no attack in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the Washington Post reported.

Watch the interview below, or click here:

The Post believes that Conway confused the fact that two Iraqi citizens living in Bowling Green were arrested in 2011 for trying to send weapons and money to al-Qaeda.

The information was released by the Justice Department in 2013.

Mohanad Shareef Hammadi was sentenced to life in federal prison, while Waad Ramadan Alwan was sentenced to 40 years and lifetime supervision after release after both men pleaded guilty to terrorism charges.

Neither was charged with any attack on U.S. soil, only in support of attacks against troops on the ground in Iraq, according to the Justice Department release.

Conway used the nonexistent attack to garner support for President Donald Trump's travel ban, saying that the policy is similar to what President Barack Obama did when he banned visas for Iraqi refugees for six months in 2011.

The Obama administration told the Post that it did not ban Iraqi refugees and required only more extensive background checks and new screening procedures.

Conway defended her statement on Twitter, saying that she meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists."

">February 3, 2017