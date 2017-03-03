Updated: 2:38 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 | Posted: 2:39 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By Rare.us
After Rep. Cedric Richmond made an inappropriate joke about how “familiar” Kellyanne Conway looks in a viral photo of her kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office, people across the country came to her defense by calling the joke lewd and sexist.
Joining them is an unexpected ally – Chelsea Clinton.
“Despicable,” she wrote on Twitter. “I hope @KellyannePolls receives the apology she deserves -- certainly never thought I’d write that & I mean every word.”
Despicable. I hope @KellyannePolls receives the apology she deserves-certainly never thought I'd write that & I mean every word. https://t.co/NmvFwNL21d— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton)@KellyannePolls receives the apology she deserves-certainly never thought I'd write that & I mean every word. https://t.co/NmvFwNL21d— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 3, 2017
Conway, who was involved in a sassy back-and-forth via Twitter last monthwith the former first daughter, took the time to thank her fellow mother and “strong” woman, writing back:
“Thank you, @ChelseaClinton. As strong women, as moms to Charlottes … appreciate you speaking out on this.”
Thank you, @ChelseaClinton. As strong women, as moms to Charlottes...appreciate you speaking out on this. https://t.co/rxBnXq553t— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls)@ChelseaClinton. As strong women, as moms to Charlottes...appreciate you speaking out on this. https://t.co/rxBnXq553t— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 3, 2017
While Richmond has since attempted to clarify his comment, insisting that he meant only that she appeared to be “behaving too comfortably,” it’s clear that women across the country — conservatives and liberals alike — aren’t buying it.
