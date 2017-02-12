Katy Perry makes political statement with Grammys performance

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Skip Marley (L) and Katy Perry perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Skip Marley (L) and Katy Perry perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

By Douglas Barclay

Rare.us

After a musical homage from country stars “Little Big Town,” Katy Perry hit the stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards to perform her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm.” Perry, who heavily campaigned for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election cycle, kept the politics on the back-burner for most of her performance.

>> PHOTOS: The 2017 Grammy Awards



We're chained to the rhythm of @katyperry's new song! Come through, Constitution finale! pic.twitter.com/7sC6Eg3ncB — Logo (@LogoTV) 👏We're chained to the rhythm of @katyperry's new song! Come through, Constitution finale! pic.twitter.com/7sC6Eg3ncB— Logo 🏳️‍🌈 (@LogoTV) February 13, 2017 ">February 13, 2017



At the end of her song, Perry joined hands with Skip Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson, who is featured on her track. The two stood hand-in-hand as an image of the Constitution of the United States appeared on stage.

>> PHOTOS: 2017 Grammys red carpet

Perry then yelled, “No hate!” into her microphone.

Katy Perry ends with: "No hate!" and this visual at #TheGrammyspic.twitter.com/hMeiDiQrvE — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) Katy Perry ends with: "No hate!" and this visual at #TheGrammyspic.twitter.com/hMeiDiQrvE— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 13, 2017 ">February 13, 2017



“No hate” could be related to one of two political positions, both important to Perry.

>> Adele, David Bowie dominate 2017 Grammy Awards

The No Hate Speech Movement is an online movement that is meant to raise awareness of the effect hate speech has on society.

“No hate” has also been included in many chants yelled by people protesting against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

>> WATCH: Adele dedicates Grammy for Album of the Year to Beyoncé



Katy Perry's performance of Chained to the rhythm. She did that. pic.twitter.com/bgHe16MmB4 — GiNA (@rihftperry) Katy Perry's performance of Chained to the rhythm. She did that. pic.twitter.com/bgHe16MmB4— GiNA 🏳️‍🌈 (@rihftperry) February 13, 2017 ">February 13, 2017



“No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here,” protesters have chanted across the country.

>> A Tribe Called Quest performs Grammys tribute to Phife Dawg, tackles Trump

Perry joined Jennifer Lopez, James Corden, Paris Jackson and other celebrities at the Grammy Awards who took time to make a political statement.

Perry could also be seen wearing a Persist armband. The armband appeared to be a takeoff of the #Resist movement, an online social media push to reject Trump.

>> Read more trending news