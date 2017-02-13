Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 4:17 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 4:17 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Joy Villa turns heads at Grammys with Trump-inspired 'Make America Great Again' gown

Related

View Larger
Adele chooses matronly military green on Grammys red carpet photo
Joy Villa wears a gown that says "Make America Great Again" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
PHOTOS: 2017 Grammys Red Carpet gallery
PHOTOS: 2017 Grammys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: The 2017 Grammy Awards gallery
PHOTOS: The 2017 Grammy Awards

Latest Music Headlines

More

President Donald Trump headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Douglas Barclay

Rare.us

LOS ANGELES —

On Sunday evening in Los Angeles, musicians gathered for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, the biggest night in music for many mainstream musicians.

">February 12, 2017

The night kicked off with a political message as singer Joy Villa walked the red carpet and removed a white shawl to reveal a “Make America Great Again” dress.

>> PHOTOS: 2017 Grammys red carpet

">February 12, 2017

Villa’s dress featured stars and President Donald Trump’s MAGA slogan, as well as "TRUMP" bedazzled at the bottom.

>> PHOTOS: The 2017 Grammy Awards

"Go big, or go home," Villa wrote on Instagram after the awards show. "You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don't. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always."

>> See the post here


>> Read more trending news

According to a resume posted on her website, Villa is an actress and singer who has appeared in the film “Into the Woods,” along with TV shows “Heroes” and “CSI:NY.”

 
 

Trending News

 
 