Johnny Manziel has advice for President Donald Trump

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

By Marcus Hartman

Dayton Daily News

Johnny Manziel is back on the scene not just in time for the Super Bowl but also to help out our 45th president as he settles into the Oval Office.

>> Read more trending stories

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback offered some important social media advice for President Donald J. Trump on Monday.

"Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. (Expletive) will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate," he wrote.

In a subsequent tweet, he advised Trump to "control what you can control and let the rest fall by the wayside."

The tweets disappeared within an hour after they were posted and Manziel appeared to have deleted his Twitter account.

The tweet even caught the attention of former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who wrote on Twitter that, to his shock, "Johnny Manziel is right."

">January 23, 2017

It's not clear what exactly prompted the Heisman winner's words, but it's safe to say there are plenty of candidates.

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.