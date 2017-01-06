Joe Biden to president-elect Trump: ‘Grow up, Donald’

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:23 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Vice President Joe Biden has a message for President-elect Donald Trump: “Grow up.”
“Time to be an adult,” the 74-year-old Biden told interviewer Judy Woodruff on PBS Newshour, responding to a question about Trump’s use of Twitter.
Trump has tweeted his doubts about U.S. intelligence agencies, Buzzfeed reported. The 70-year-old president-elect recently tweeted about FBI findings that Russia was behind the hack of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) amid suggestions it had tipped the scales of the presidential election in Trump’s favor.
Biden called the criticisms “worrisome.”
“For a president not to have confidence in, not to be prepared to listen to, the myriad intelligence agencies, from defense intelligence to the CIA, is absolutely mindless,” Biden said.
“Time to be an adult,” Biden said. “You’re president. You’ve got to do something. Show us what you have.”
Joe Biden says: "Grow up Donald. It's time to be an adult. You're President." He could of course have replaced "President" with "70."— David Baddiel (@Baddiel)January 6, 2017
Joe Biden says: "Grow up Donald. It's time to be an adult. You're President." He could of course have replaced "President" with "70."— David Baddiel (@Baddiel)
