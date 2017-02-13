Jeffrey Sandusky charged with sexual assault

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 1:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 1:44 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By WPXI.com
BELLEFONTE, Pa. —
The adopted son of convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky has been arrested on similar charges.
According to WJAC-TV, Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts.
The state police investigation began in November when authorities were contacted by the father of a teenage girl who said his daughter had received inappropriate text messages from Sandusky. Some of the text messages from Sandusky asked for naked photos, WJAC-TV reported.
The contact between Sandusky and the girl dates back to March 2016, WJAC-TV reported.
Sandusky was arraigned Monday afternoon. His bail was set at $200,000, WTAJ reported.
A judge prohibited him from having contact with the alleged victim or anyone under the age of 18, according to WJAC.
Sandusky’s father, Jerry Sandusky, is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence in the state prison in Greene County after the former Penn State football coach was found guilty of child sex abuse crimes.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}