Jeffrey Sandusky charged with sexual assault

BELLEFONTE, PA - OCTOBER 09: Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (C) leaves the Centre County Courthouse after being sentenced in his child sex abuse case on October 9, 2012 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. The 68-year-old Sandusky was sentenced to at least 30 years and not more that 60 years in prison for his conviction in June on 45 counts of child sexual abuse, including while he was the defensive coordinator for the Penn State college football team. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com

The adopted son of convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky has been arrested on similar charges.

According to WJAC-TV, Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts.

The state police investigation began in November when authorities were contacted by the father of a teenage girl who said his daughter had received inappropriate text messages from Sandusky. Some of the text messages from Sandusky asked for naked photos, WJAC-TV reported.

The contact between Sandusky and the girl dates back to March 2016, WJAC-TV reported.

Sandusky was arraigned Monday afternoon. His bail was set at $200,000, WTAJ reported.

A judge prohibited him from having contact with the alleged victim or anyone under the age of 18, according to WJAC.

Sandusky’s father, Jerry Sandusky, is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence in the state prison in Greene County after the former Penn State football coach was found guilty of child sex abuse crimes.