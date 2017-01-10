Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 | Posted: 7:34 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Jeff Sessions' confirmation: Live updates from the hearing

View Larger

Related

More News Headlines

More
View Larger
Democrats to press attorney general pick as hearing opens photo
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sessions, is set to be questioned by his peers at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Jan. 10. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, is set to be questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, the first of Trump's cabinet nominees to face a confirmation hearing.

The two-day hearing will see Sessions giving testimony on Tuesday, followed by statements from witnesses who support and oppose his nomination coming on Wednesday.

Look for Democrats to grill Sessions on his views on civil rights and race.

Live updates

 
 

Trending News

 
 