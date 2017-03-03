Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and raped as a child

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:57 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 | Posted: 8:40 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
In a new interview with Brie Larson for The Edit, Jane Fonda opened up about the “extent to which a patriarchy takes a toll on females” and revealed that she was once raped.
“I’ve been raped. I’ve been sexually abused as a child. And I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss,” she said. “I always thought it was my fault. That I didn’t do or say the right thing.”
In a 2012 episode of “Oprah’s Mater Class,” Fonda spoke about learning that her mother had been sexually abused. Fonda was 12 years old when her mother committed suicide.
“Everything fell into place,” Fonda said after learning about her mother’s abuse.
Fonda, 79, said that her past led her to become an activist for women’s rights. According to People magazine, she is a proud supporter of the V-Day movement, which works to end violence against girls and women. She also opened the Jane Fonda Center for Adolescent Reproductive Heath in 2001 which works to prevent teen pregnancy.
“I know young girls who’ve been raped and didn’t even know it was rape. They think, ‘It must have been because I said ‘no’ the wrong way,’” she said.
Fonda said that she hopes that through her work, she can help abuse victims “realize that [rape and abuse is] not our fault. We were violated, and it’s not right.”
Read more at People.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}