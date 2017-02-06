Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:21 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 | Posted: 4:21 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
By Carlin Becker
Rare.us
KENTWOOD, La. —
Good news for the Spears family: Maddie has made a full recovery.
>> Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter leaves hospital after ATV accident
Earlier this month, the 8-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears was injured in an ATV accident that left her in critical condition for days. But she was eventually released from the hospital and has even returned to school.
Spears, the sister of pop star Britney Spears, took to Twitter on Saturday to share the update, saying, “Blessed to say my daughter has fully recovered & returned to her normal activities. It’s my first day back to work. Love y’all.”
">February 25, 2017
Blessed to say my daughter has fully recovered & returned to her normal activities It's my first day back to work love y'all#Godisgoodpic.twitter.com/FGprExJKnl— Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears)#Godisgoodpic.twitter.com/FGprExJKnl— Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) February 25, 2017
Blessed to say my daughter has fully recovered & returned to her normal activities🙏🏻 It's my first day back to work💪🏻love y'all❤️
After the accident, Maddie was airlifted to the hospital, where she remained unconscious for two days. Not only did she return to school to pass out valentines to her class, but she has also attended her first basketball practice since the incident. Jamie Lynn, husband Jamie Watson and Britney Spears asked fans for their prayers during the difficult time.
