Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter seriously injured in ATV accident

Jamie Lynn Spears poses with her then-6-year-old daughter, Maddie Aldredge, and Minnie Mouse in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in August 2014. (Chloe Rice/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Jamie Lynn Spears poses with her then-6-year-old daughter, Maddie Aldredge, and Minnie Mouse in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in August 2014. (Chloe Rice/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

By Crystal Bonvillian

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The 8-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears is in serious condition in a Louisiana hospital after a weekend ATV crash, People reported.

Maddie Aldridge, niece of pop icon Britney Spears, was reportedly riding a Polaris off-road vehicle near the Spears sisters’ hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, when it flipped. TMZ reported that Maddie, who was on a hunting excursion when she was injured, was underwater for several minutes and unconscious.

Jamie Spears, Maddie’s grandfather, confirmed the accident to “Entertainment Tonight” but did not offer details.

“All I can say is pray for our baby, Maddie,” Jamie Spears told ET.

>> Read more trending stories

A representative for Britney Spears released a statement saying that the details the media were reporting were incorrect, but, like the family, did not say what happened.

“Right now, the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family,” the statement said.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ acting and singing career was put on hold in 2007 when she became pregnant at age 16. Now 25, she and her husband, Jamie Watson, have been raising Maddie in Louisiana, out of the public eye, People reported.

Spears has also revived her singing career, launching her first country music single in 2014.

She often posts photos of her daughter on Instagram, including photos with sister Britney Spears' sons, Sean and Jayden Federline.

Somewhere in a duck blind 💛💚 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Nov 26, 2016 at 9:34am PST