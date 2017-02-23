Jackie Evancho asks to meet with Trump about transgender rights

Singer Jackie Evancho arrives for the \inauguration of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

Singer Jackie Evancho arrives for the \inauguration of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A performer at President Donald Trump's inauguration took to Twitter on Wednesday to speak out against the administration's move to withdraw guidelines rolled out by former President Barack Obama's administration on the rights of transgender students.

>> Trump administration withdraws Obama guidance on transgender students' rights

The Washington Post reported that Pittsburgh opera singer and "America's Got Talent" alum Jackie Evancho, who sang the national anthem at Trump's inauguration, tweeted that she was "obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide."

>> Read more trending news



Evancho's sister, Juliet, is transgender.

"@realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts," Evancho, 16, added in a second tweet.

I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove— jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017 ">February 22, 2017



. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) . @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤— jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 23, 2017 ">February 23, 2017



Read more here.