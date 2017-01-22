Ivanka Trump's brother-in-law attends Women's March in DC

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 1:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 | Posted: 12:58 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
The Women's March, which took place primarily in Washington, D.C., but also saw attendance in other major cities around the world, drew millions of women to advocate for women's rights and against discriminatory rhetoric used by President Donald Trump during his election campaign.
Celebrities including Ashley Judd, Madonna and America Ferrera were among those who attended rallies, but one less familiar face also joined a crowd.
Josh Kushner, the brother of Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, was spotted in the nation's capital Saturday among hundreds of thousands of women who were protesting.
According to Jessica Sidman, an editor at the Washingtonian, Josh Kushner, 31, said he was just "observing" the event.
A spokesman for Josh Kushner told Esquire last August that he is a "lifelong Democrat" who would not vote for Trump.
Josh Kushner's girlfriend, model Karlie Kloss, was outspoken about her support for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
Sunday, a day after the Women's March, Josh Kushner took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and his brother after Jared Kushner was sworn in as a senior adviser to the president.
Jared Kushner, 36, is a millionaire real estate investor.
