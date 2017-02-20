WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Ivanka Trump attends a round table discussion with her father U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on the advancement of women entrepreneurs and business leadersat the White House February 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Ivanka Trump brand boots for sale at the Century 21 department store February 10, 2017 in New York City. According to a market research firm Slice Intelligence, Ivanka Trump merchandise saw a 26 percent dip in sales in January 2017 compared to January 2016. Kellyanne Conway, a senior counselor to President Donald Trump, has been accused of ethics violations for promoting the Ivanka Trump fashion line during a television interview on Thursday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: A view of the tag of an Ivanka Trump brand coat for sale at the Century 21 department store February 10, 2017 in New York City. According to a market research firm Slice Intelligence, Ivanka Trump merchandise saw a 26 percent dip in sales in January 2017 compared to January 2016. Kellyanne Conway, a senior counselor to President Donald Trump, has been accused of ethics violations for promoting the Ivanka Trump fashion line during a television interview on Thursday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Carlin Becker

Courtesy of Rare.us

Several retailers recently announced that they would stop or limit sales of Ivanka Trump’s merchandise, with some claiming sales, not politics, as the reason behind the decisions.

But her brand might not be in serious jeopardy after all, as her perfume maintains spots on Amazon's bestsellers list.

>> Nordstrom removing Ivanka Trump brand clothing, cites sales

>> Ivanka Trump disputes reports Nordstrom is dropping her brand

Her sales were so high that her fragrances took up three spots on the bestseller list this week.

The 3.4 fluid-ounce Ivanka Trump eau de parfum spray for women maintained the No. 1 spot on Monday morning. The roller ball version of the perfume snagged the No. 2 spot, and the 1.7-ounce spray sat at No. 3.

Trump's fragrance is described on the site as an “alluring and feminine floral Oriental” scent that is a “symbol of grace and beauty.”

Amazon bestsellers are determined by their popularity in comparison to similar items on the site, meaning that Trump's perfume beat out dozens of other brands to earn the top spots.

>> Read more trending stories

>> Report: T.J. Maxx, Marshalls instructed employees to trash Ivanka Trump merchandise signs

Critics of President Trump started a #GrabYourWallets campaign shortly after his election win as a form of boycott against Trump family merchandise. Within the last few weeks, Nordstrom has dropped the first daughter’s line altogether, while T.J. Maxx and Marshalls have simply stopped promoting her products in their stores.