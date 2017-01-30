Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:18 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 | Posted: 6:18 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Ivanka Trump drew the ire of many on social media for what was perceived as bad timing of a post. Late Sunday nigh, Trump tweeted a picture of herself, wearing a silver gown and posing with her husband Jared Kushner who was wearing a tuxedo.
USA Today reported that the dress Trump had on was a $5,000 Carolina Herrera gown.
">January 29, 2017pic.twitter.com/aWXH6lKF3g— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 29, 2017
The tweet of the photo was posted with no caption by Trump.
Many were quick to criticize Trump for posting the photo amidst protests at airports across the country in response to the executive order issued by her father, President Donald Trump, which imposed a travel ban on Muslims from seven majority Muslim countries -- Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Iran -- traveling to the United States. The post was considered "tone-deaf" by some.
The same photo also received some criticism when it was posted on Trump's Instagram page.
"Are you really this disconnected from the American people that you thought it was a good idea to post this picture? Disgraceful. #letthemeatcake," user daniwepking wrote, her hashtag referencing French Queen Marie Antoinette, to point out a lack of empathy for average citizens.
Another comment was more supportive: "You are absolutely beautiful! Don't let the loser green eyed monsters pull you down with their hate," bkrafchak wrote.
Still, few replies on Twitter or comments on Instagram appear to criticize Kushner, who is senior adviser in his father-in-law's administration.
Trump has yet to respond to any criticism of the posts.
