Ivanka Trump celebrates Hanukkah, Christmas in Hawaii

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:46 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 | Posted: 10:29 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
By Betsi Fores
The eldest daughter of President-elect Donald Trump shared her family moments on Instagram during the holiday weekend.
Ivanka Trump and her husband, American businessman Jared Kushner, celebrated the holidays in Hawaii. Her family practices Orthodox Judaism. This year, the start of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah started the day before Christmas.
"This year is one of the rare and special occasions where Hanukkah and Christmas coincide. As we light the candles, sending love from our family to yours this holiday season! Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah! #happyholidays," Ivanka Trump wrote on Instagram.
Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism before she married Kushner in 2009, The Washington Post reported. She will be the first member of a U.S. president's immediate family to practice Modern Orthodox Judaism.
She also shared of picture of herself and her husband, indicating that the family is in Hawaii.
A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on
Earlier in the weekend, Ivanka Trump shared a photo of herself at a young age performing in "The Nutcracker," a Christmas time ballet.
Are visions of sugarplums dancing in your head? #MuchMuchLatergram from my #Nutcracker days! @lincolncenter
A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on
The photos came less than a month before Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the U.S. on Jan. 20.
Ivanka Trump and Kushner are reportedly looking at homes in the Washington, D.C., area and are also looking to join a synagogue in the area.
