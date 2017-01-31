FILE - In this Friday, May 13, 2016, file photo, a man uses his mobile phone near an Apple store in Beijing, China. Apple Inc. reports financial results Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

A new report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, named “the best Apple analyst on the planet” by CultofMac.com, reveals new details about the iPhone 8 set to launch this year.

All the new iPhone models introduced in 2017, according to the report obtained by MacRumors.com, will feature wireless charging, a feature previously rumored to be in the works.

But Kuo also revealed in the report that the wireless charging feature will produce more heat and a new graphite layer will be added to protect the 3D Touch sensor. The total cost of production for the module will rise between 30-50 percent.

What does that mean for consumers? Though Kuo doesn’t expect users to notice a difference in temperature or overheating, it could mean the new iPhone would cost more than $1,000.

“While we don’t expect general users to notice any difference, lamination of an additional graphite sheet is needed for better thermal control and, thus, steady operation; this is because FPCB is replaced with film, which is more sensitive to temperature change of the 3D touch sensor in OLED iPhone.”

According to ValueWalk.com, the new product is also rumored to feature facial recognition.

Look out for the iPhone 8, as well as iterative upgrades to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus -- all expected to have glass casing and wireless charging -- in 2017.