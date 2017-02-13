Invasive pythons found living in abandoned missile shelters

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 7:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 5:10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Kimberly Miller and Palm Beach Post
Two long-abandoned military buildings in the Florida Keys that were once used as missile shelters were recently found to be housing another inhabitant – invasive and damaging Burmese pythons.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says four large snakes, including a nearly 16-foot long female, were found within the past month at the old missile base at Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
The 6,500-acre refuge includes an area in which the military once had a Nike Hercules missile firing range, where soldiers were trained to fire the nuclear-armed missiles at Cold War-era enemies. The range closed three decades ago, but several buildings remain, including the bunkers, which are under mounds of earth.
“Snakes like deep, dark places,” said Crocodile Lake manager Jeremy Dixon in a press release about the pythons.
The harmful python has been a persistent problem in the Everglades, and scientists fear they snakes are now moving south “where several Keys species are defenseless against the large, invasive reptiles.”
Dixon said the area at Crocodile Lake is also home to black rats and hundreds of feral cats, both of which are food sources for the snakes.
“The easy availability of food means the pythons could thrive on the Keys just as easily as they have multiplied in the Everglades,” the press release said. “For more than two decades, an array of big snakes have spread and bred in the Everglades. Their presence has had a devastating effect on native birds, deer and other species in the park.”
Wildlife officials encourage anyone who sees a python to report the details so hunters can try to remove it. To report a python sighting, call the FWC’s Exotic Species Hotline at 888-483-4681 or go online at www.IveGot1.org.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}