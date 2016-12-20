Interrogation video of Florida teen accused of murder is released

Posted: 12:17 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By ActionNewsJax.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —
Police have released an interrogation video of a Florida teen accused of murder.
Earlier this year, Sharron Townsend, now 14, pleaded guilty to murder charges.
Townsend admitted to police that he and a friend shot at Thomas Trent, a homeless man.
In the video, Townsend talked to detectives about drugs, fighting and hiding a knife after the shooting. Townsend said that he and a 16-year-old boy had been hanging out and that when Trent ran toward them, they fired shots.
“Did you not tell me you were the first to fire a shot at the man?” the detective asks in the video.
“Yeah, I did,” Townsend said.
Townsend’s story changed multiple times during the interrogation, which lasted until after midnight.
When police asked if he wanted to speak with them, Townsend said yes.
His mother was upset, saying Townsend should have not said anything without a lawyer present, and that his life is ruined.
“You only 12 years old. You not even understanding. You just threw your whole life away,” she said.
In June 2016, Townsend pleaded guilty to his charges.
He is expected to be sentenced in February to anywhere from 10 to 40 years in prison.
