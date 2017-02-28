Internet stumbles as Amazon S3 server goes down

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:02 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Update: Amazon servers started to recover around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, about two hours after problems first surfaced with the company's S3 cloud storage.
However, problems persisted on the East Coast and impacted other Amazon services.
February 28, 2017
We continue to experience high error rates with S3 in US-East-1, which is impacting some other AWS services.— Amazon Web Services (@awscloud)February 28, 2017
February 28, 2017
For S3, we believe we understand root cause and are working hard at repairing. Future updates across all services will be on dashboard.— Amazon Web Services (@awscloud)February 28, 2017
Original report: If the internet isn't working as expected, it could be all due to Amazon's S3 cloud storage.
Many sites are either failing fully, missing multimedia or running extremely slowly, The Register reported.
AWS, or Amazon Web Services, says it isn't an outage but instead "increase error rates" for its cloud service.
It started about 12:45 p.m. ET at a facility on the East Coast, USA Today reported.
Sites like Imgur and Medium have been affected.
The Verge is reporting that consumers are having difficulties with Alexa and Nest's app that connects to home thermostats.
Ironically, the popular website isitdownrightnow.com, which monitors web functionality, is also down because of the glitch.
Amazon is working on fixing the situation, but there is no timeline as to when services will be fully restored, The Verge reported.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
