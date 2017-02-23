Instagram's new feature allows multi-photo uploads at once

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 11:06 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 | Posted: 11:05 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Fiza Pirani
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Instagram users will no longer have to face the tough decision of finding the one perfect photo to upload to the social media platform.
The popular photo sharing app just added galleries to its features, allowing users to share as many as 10 photos or videos in a swipe-able gallery.
">February 22, 2017
When you add multiple photos & videos to a post, it's easy to decide how you want it to look. You can even rearrange before you share! pic.twitter.com/J0uy9l02kt— Instagram (@instagram)pic.twitter.com/J0uy9l02kt— Instagram (@instagram) February 22, 2017
When you add multiple photos & videos to a post, it’s easy to decide how you want it to look. You can even rearrange before you share!
According to an Instagram news release, users will be able to either use a filter on the entire set at once or edit each image individually.
However, users will only be able to write one caption for the set upload and each image has to be a square.
>> Here's why you are seeing a red X on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram posts
>> Instagram is starting to look more like Snapchat
To upload a gallery, click on the blue dots icon below the first image or video to add a new one. To change the order, just tap and hold.
The new feature will be available for iOS and Android users over the next few weeks.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}