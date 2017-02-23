Instagram's new feature allows multi-photo uploads at once

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Instagram app logo is displayed on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Instagram app logo is displayed on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Instagram users will no longer have to face the tough decision of finding the one perfect photo to upload to the social media platform.

>> Read more trending stories

The popular photo sharing app just added galleries to its features, allowing users to share as many as 10 photos or videos in a swipe-able gallery.

">February 22, 2017

According to an Instagram news release, users will be able to either use a filter on the entire set at once or edit each image individually.

However, users will only be able to write one caption for the set upload and each image has to be a square.

>> Here's why you are seeing a red X on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram posts

>> Instagram is starting to look more like Snapchat

To upload a gallery, click on the blue dots icon below the first image or video to add a new one. To change the order, just tap and hold.

The new feature will be available for iOS and Android users over the next few weeks.

>> Users don't like Instagram's new logo