An inmate at a Nebraska jail was taken to the hospital earlier this week after she hit her head while jumping for joy at news of her imminent release, according to a report.

The inmate suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to 911 dispatch reports obtained by the Omaha World-Herald.

The inmate was not identified. Her head apparently hit the top bunk of a bunk bed at the Douglas County Correctional Center in Omaha, the World-Herald reported.

An ambulance took her to Creighton University Medical Center for treatment.