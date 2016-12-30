Follow us on

Posted: 8:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Inmate hospitalized after jumping in celebration at news of her release

Ambulance
(Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

OMAHA, Neb. —

An inmate at a Nebraska jail was taken to the hospital earlier this week after she hit her head while jumping for joy at news of her imminent release, according to a report.

The inmate suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to 911 dispatch reports obtained by the Omaha World-Herald.

The inmate was not identified. Her head apparently hit the top bunk of a bunk bed at the Douglas County Correctional Center in Omaha, the World-Herald reported.

An ambulance took her to Creighton University Medical Center for treatment.

 
 

