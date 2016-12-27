By Natalie Dreier

Three people were found dead recently in a home in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, WJAC reported.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees identified two adults as Jason Chambers, 27, and Chelsea Cardaro, 19 and a baby, Summer Chambers, 5 months.

Lees said that the man and woman likely died of heroin overdoses, WJAC reported.

But the infant died three or four days later of dehydration and starvation.

Summer was found in a bassinet on the home's second floor. Chambers was found in the living room on the first floor. Cardaro was found in a bathroom on the second floor.

An official cause of death will be released once toxicology reports are in, but Lees and County District Attorney, Kelly Callihan both said that heroin was recovered from the house, multiple media outlets reported.

Test results could take from six to eight weeks, The Tribune-Democrat reported.

Still the investigation continues, since it has not been confirmed as deaths due to overdosing, the newspaper reported.

Lees believe that the adults died within minutes of each other and had been dead for about seven days.

Earlier this year, police had responded to the home after Chambers overdosed in November. He was revived with Narcan.

Children and Youth Services had checked on Summer on Dec. 7, police said.

CYS determined that the house was safe for the child and that there was food available for Summer, The Tribune-Democrat reported.

The last time anyone had seen the adults or the baby was in mid-December.

Some neighbors told WTAJ that they thought the family were out of town for the holidays.

WJAC reported the family was originally from New York, but were living in Johnstown since May.

Their bodies were found Dec. 22 by a family friend who got a call from his fiancee that no one had seen the family for a few days.

"It was hard going in there and being the one to see them like that, but it still kind of doesn't seem real," James Grant told WJAC the day after the discovery.