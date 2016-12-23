Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:47 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
GREENFIELD, Ind. —
An Indiana woman is facing felony charges after police say she beat her two young sons for opening their Christmas presents early, WGN reported.
Sascha Collins, 36, of Greenfield is accused of hitting both boys, ages 7 and 9, with a belt buckle on Sunday, throwing them against a wall and biting one of them, police said. The boys’ teenage sister discovered the boys’ injuries, removed them from the house and alerted police, WGN reported.
“When we see these types of things happen it breaks our hearts knowing that this is going on. We try to see that it was just a kid’s excitement and that is what we want for them to have, excitement around Christmas time,” Derek Towle, acting chief for Greenfield police, told WISH.
According to court documents, in an interview with police, Collins called her children “disrespectful and out of control.” She says she spanked them and knows she “went overboard.” She also told police she doesn’t remember everything because she “just lost it.”
Collins faces felony charges of battery.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}